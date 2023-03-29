Charlie Anderson chose a dangerous time to refill his bird feeder.
The bird feeder hung from the side of his Kendrick Avenue home, which at that moment, was also to the side of a mountain lion. But that wasn’t obvious at the time.
“I noticed we had some really big footprints in the snow,” Anderson said.
He’d heard there was a mountain lion in town, but figured it already passed through his yard. Unhurried, he took a picture with a ruler beside the paw print — large indeed. That’s when his wife said to him, “‘It’s that cat right there,’” he recalled.
Teri Anderson remembers choosing different words at the time, but would rather not have them repeated. Looking just a few yards away to the other side of the dividing fence, they saw the mountain lion laying in a nook beside their neighbor’s house.
“We saw the thing, then it’s like, ‘Let’s go back into the house now. Right now,’” Charlie said. “It’s the sort of thing that startles you. The reality of it, being that close, and then all of a sudden …”
They called in the sighting and by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the mountain lion first spotted across town early Tuesday morning was captured outside of the house on the corner of Sixth Street and Kendrick Avenue.
The mountain lion was shot with an “immobilizing” dart and will be safely relocated, said Andrew Enscore, a Wyoming Game and Fish warden.
“I’ve been chasing it for a day or two,” he said.
The mountain lion was first reportedly seen in Gillette on video captured outside of a Chara Hills neighborhood home early Tuesday morning. At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Gillette business reported seeing the mountain lion near Sixth Street and Highway 59.
Wyoming Game and Fish sent out a notice Wednesday afternoon asking the public to look out for the mountain lion and report any sightings right away.
That message did not make its way to Kaeden Child, who lives on the opposite corner from the house where the mountain lion took a rest. He walked toward the small crowd forming on the edge of his yard where he learned what all the commotion was about.
“There’s a mountain lion outside my house right now,” he said to someone while talking on the phone.
Not long after that, three police officers, Enscore and Erika Peckham, a Game and Fish biologist, emerged from the side of the house, carrying edges of a mat that held the mountain lion. Together they carried it into a caged wagon pulled by a red Dodge pickup truck, and locked it in.
“It was an old cat, bigger one, Game and Fish thought,” said Police Sgt. Steve Dillard. “Paws were the size of dinner plates.”
The cat could see and hear, but was physically paralyzed from the dart, other than some subtle movements.
“I was hoping it was going to be moving on through town but unfortunately it was hanging around,” Enscore said. “It was in a safe spot to go ahead and get it relocated.”
Tracking it down
Dave Brunson stumbled upon the first signs of the mountain lion’s stroll through Gillette when he woke up Tuesday morning.
“There was a fresh snow and so I had just got up in the morning and looked down,” he said.
He was pretty sure they were mountain lion tracks he saw, but he called in his brother, who he said hunts mountain lions, to confirm they were what Brunson suspected. The surveillance video showed even more of the story.
His video showed the mountain lion walk through his yard and take a seat right next to the side door to his house before eventually moving on.
“I was surprised, I wasn’t in disbelief or anything because I know there’s lions bumping into the neighborhoods and stuff every now and then,” he said. “But I was glad I had the security system in so I could confirm they were a lion.”
That footage was shown to Enscore, who confirmed they were from a mountain lion. Another video from about 1 a.m. Wednesday confirmed the mountain lion had appeared in the area of Sixth Street and Highway 59.
“It looked like a big lion to me so it’s a little bit scary taking out the trash now,” Brunson said late Wednesday afternoon.
But before night fell, the roaming mountain lion was on its way out of Gillette and he and the rest of town could take out their trash in peace.
