A 29-year-old Gillette man has pleaded not guilty to shoplifting charges at two Gillette businesses, as well as having and using equipment that removes theft detection devices.
Casey Dockter remains in Campbell County jail on felony shoplifting charges for allegedly taking $1,537 worth of items from Sportsman’s Warehouse on four dates since April.
The thefts were seen on security cameras inside of the store. He was identified from a previous transaction where Dockter requested an item be held at the store and provided his name, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
The store said that on April 30, he took for four items for $626; on Dec. 3, four items for $555; Dec. 4, one item for $225; and Dec. 5, four items for $131, according to court documents. Security cameras showed that he drove three different vehicles, including a white Dodge Durango.
He was seen fleeing Walmart in that vehicle Dec. 8 when confronted by a loss prevention officer about shoplifting there.
The employee watched the vehicle head toward Highway 59, but when police arrived two minutes later at 7:47 p.m., they found the vehicle at KFC and suspected that he was in the bathroom. They waited about 23 minutes for him to come out, according to court documents.
In the meantime, they could see a meth water bong in the cup holder in the Durango as well as a tool they suspected was used to remove theft prevention devices at Walmart, according to the affidavit. When Dockter finally emerged from the stall, police found a similar tool in his coat pocket.
In the Durango next to the meth bong, police found a bag containing 4.9 grams of meth, according to the affidavit.
At Walmart, the loss prevention officer told police that she had seen Dockter scanning items at the self-checkout but knew that it wasn’t being done properly because he was not prompted for a protection plan, which should have come up on the screen for the computer tower, LED monitor and keyboard. The items had a total value of $804.73, but he paid $12.73, according to court documents.
He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession involving crystal and liquid meth and misdemeanor counts of shoplifting, possession of a theft detection device remover and removal of a theft detection device.
Also arrested was Stacy M. Smith, his girlfriend, who had been with him at Walmart and had allegedly smoked meth with him, according to court documents. She has been charged with two counts of felony possession of liquid and crystal meth and of misdemeanor shoplifting.
