A Gillette man has been charged with two counts of felony theft alleging he stole more than $275,000 through two separate transactions where he received money without delivering the heavy machinery he sold.
Leon T. Woodward, 60, was bound over to District Court after an April 20 preliminary hearing where Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips found probable cause to suspect Woodward of two counts of felony theft.
Woodward is accused of receiving $157,500 for a Caterpillar bulldozer that he sold but never had ownership of or delivered, and a motor grader he received $125,000 for under similar circumstances.
A woman from Morton, Pennsylvania reported in October that she transferred $157,500 to buy a 2014 Caterpillar bulldozer from Woodward on behalf of her client, an Alabama man.
Woodward allegedly said that once he received the money in his First Northern Bank of Wyoming account, the bulldozer would be ready in a couple of business days. When the Alabama man later said that he was unable to pick up the bulldozer, Woodward said there was an issue with a company in Arkansas that it was coming from, according to court documents.
Woodward gave vague answers when called about the bulldozer and never delivered a sale contract as planned, according to court documents.
When contacted by Sheriff’s deputies, Woodward would not give the name of the Arkansas company and said the bulldozer would be available in a couple of days.
Deputies contacted Woodward in November and he said he was in the process of refunding the money for the bulldozer, that he was a middle man in the sale and that he’d have the money back to the woman in Pennsylvania soon.
The woman called back at the end of November explaining that she hadn’t gotten the money and that Woodward tried sending $50,000 but she refused it, requiring all of the money back.
The bulldozer in question was traced back to an Arkansas company. A woman with that company said they had the bulldozer in question and tried selling it but never received the money. She said “weird” things were happening with the sale, according to court documents.
A heavy equipment broker was contacted and said he had done deals with Woodward before and he had always sent the money, except for that time.
When Woodward was contacted in December, he said he was waiting on money for a large amount of machinery that had been sold, that he was owed four times what he owed the woman and that it was “crappy luck,” according to court documents.
He also claimed to have gotten locked out of his bank account from the woman contacting his bank and accusing him of wire fraud. After his arrest on a felony theft warrant in February, Woodward talked to investigators who questioned him about the suspicious deal. Woodward claimed it was a money-transferring issue in which he moved out money expecting more he was owed would come in, which hadn’t appeared.
He said he owed $200,000 but was owed $500,000, according to court documents.
Investigators got a warrant for Woodward’s bank account in February and found the $157,500 transfer followed by $104,506 made in two cashier’s checks the same day. Woodward filled them out in person, according to court documents, which investigators say contradicted his story about being in Utah at the time the money was sent.
Of that, $104,000 was paid to a Cheyenne company for a 2014 Komatsu wheel loader that a $20,000 down payment was made on in September, according to court documents.
While reviewing Woodward’s bank account, investigators found a $125,000 payment to Dusty Road Farm Incorporated made Jan. 5. The company is a Hutterite colony in Carter, Montana and sent the $125,000 wire payment to Woodward for a motor grader.
A man with the company said he never got the grader and that Woodward gave various excuses for why it wasn’t delivered. By searching the serial number of the motor grader in question, investigators traced it to a construction company in Houston that was not for sale and had a current lease on it.
Each felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $10,00 fine or both.
