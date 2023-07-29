A man accused of stabbing one of two men he was in a fight against, putting that man in the intensive care unit, has been charged with aggravated assault and battery.
Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips found probable cause to suspect Phillip I. Young, 24, of aggravated assault and battery at a July preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Young was arrested after police responded July 17 to the report of a fight between three men where they arrived and found a 23-year-old man bleeding from his stomach.
Officers tried life-saving measures before EMS arrived and took the man to the Campbell County Health emergency department where he was immediately taken into surgery for the knife wound, according to court documents.
Police frisked Young before talking with him and while moving his jacket a large folding knife fell from it.
“I was protecting myself,” Young told officers, according to court documents.
He said he was at the residence all day and when he began talking with the 23-year-old man, another man, 44, got offended and told him to “step up” to a fight, according to court documents.
He said he was going to leave, but after the challenge, instead he began fighting the 44-year-old, and described it as more like wrestling with no punches thrown. They eventually separated and Young began walking away. When he was outside in the parking lot, he said that the man challenged him to a fight again. He turned and faced the man who then punched him in the mouth, according to court documents.
Young said he then put the man in a headlock and held it until he saw the 23-year-old approach him. That’s when he pulled out the knife and stabbed him, according to court documents.
The knife was a tactical folding knife with a curved four-inch blade.
In an interview with a police detective, Young said he was standing outside with two women when the two men approached him. He said he didn’t know the 23-year-old and started making conversation when he said something that offended the 44-year-old, which started a yelling match between them. That led to them wrestling each other and Young eventually walking away to the parking lot.
That’s when the second fight began and Young got punched then put the man in a headlock. He said that he “clipped” the 23-year-old with the knife when he approached and that “it wasn’t premeditated, just instinct,” according to court documents.
Young said that he was pursued by the two men and that he felt threatened and told the detective he didn’t suspect either of having weapons.
“If two dudes are coming at me, I’m pulling out a knife,” he told the detective, according to court documents. “If it’s one on one, I’m not. … I felt threatened enough to pull out my knife. That’s what a knife is for, protection. … It’s better than me pulling out my Glock or something.”
His charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
