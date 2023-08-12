A Wright man accused of charging into another man’s home and pointing a gun at his head has been charged in Circuit Court.
James B. H. Fickel, 28, has been charged in Circuit Court with felony counts of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and battery and meth possession.
District Judge Wendy M. Bartlett set his bond at $100,000 cash or commercial surety and scheduled his preliminary hearing for Aug. 17.
He was arrested the night of Aug. 9 after a Wright man reported that Fickel barged into his home and pointed a gun at his head.
The man told deputies the truck Fickel drove and they caught up to his 2010 GMC Sierra and performed a “high-risk” stop, which is when multiple patrol cars are brought in to make the initial stop.
While searching Fickel, deputies found a bag of about 18 grams of meth in his sock, which Fickel allegedly said was a part of his sock before claiming he was holding it for a friend, according to court documents.
A 21-year-old woman told deputies she called Fickel to accompany her to the other man’s apartment to pick up her things and drop off a key.
The man, who was 20, saw Fickel outside and refused to let him inside and the women said they brought Fickel so the other man, whose home they were outside, wouldn’t hit them, claiming he was “known to hit women,” according to court documents.
The man claimed he cracked the door open about six inches when Fickel “barged” inside holding a handgun sideways and pointing it as his head. The man had a hatchet on him at the time, according to court documents.
One of the women yelled for Fickel to stop and he eventually left, according to court documents.
Deputies found a dark-colored Springfield 1911 .45 ACP pistol under the driver’s seat, matching the one described, with a round chambered and five more in the magazine. When interviewed by deputies, Fickel denied having a pistol during the altercation with the other man.
He said he entered the apartment and grabbed the man by the neck and left after the woman received what she came for. He said the round was chambered because he had been shooting recently, according to court documents.
Aggravated burglary carries a punishment of five to 25 years in prison, a fine of up to $50,000 or both, while aggravated assault and battery is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
