The Gillette Veterans Affairs Clinic is offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Thursday for veterans of all ages who are enrolled in VA health care.
Appointment times may fill quickly and can be scheduled by calling 307-672-3473 ext. 7518, ideally between 7:30 a.m .and 4 p.m., according to a Veterans Affairs press release.
