Buffalo resident Debbie Reimers is grateful she had a chance to say goodbye to her mother, 78-year-old Fern Harnish, but the days leading up to that moment were difficult.
On St. Patrick’s Day morning, Reimers drove to Gillette to see Harnish at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center for the first time since closed to visitors, including families of residents, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mom and daughter saw each another through a glass window where Reimers showed Harnish a sign that read, “Love the best mom ever. I love you with all my heart.”
Harnish shook her head and said, “I love you too,” Reimers said.
In ordinary times, it can be tough visiting a loved one in a nursing home because they do not live with their families anymore. But at least they can be together in the same room and talk, watch television and play games. Thanks to COVID-19, times are not normal anymore.
Since the spread of the virus across the United States, including Campbell County, each day has felt like a new episode of “The Twilight Zone” with unknowns about whether the community will see the virus spread as the main plotline.
On March 13, the Legacy stopped allowing visitors in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the facility.
Devastation and understanding
When Reimers first heard about the restrictions, she panicked.
“It was devastating,” she said. “This is what we have to do now in order to see our loved ones. If this is the last time I’m going to see her, I’m going to go and do it.”
Harnish suffered from dementia for more than a year. Reimers did not think her mom understood what was going on with COVID-19.
“When I talked to her over the phone and said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t see you now because of the virus, she just shock her head, but (did) she really understand?” Reimers said.
It is understandable that people are upset because they are missing their loved ones. But the reason the Legacy implemented the restrictions is to prevent its residents from being exposed to the coronavirus. The only way to do that is to distance them, and that means locking the doors, said Jonni Belden, Living Legacy and Rehabilitation Center administrator.
Employees and volunteers must be screened as they arrive for work. Their temperatures are taken twice a day and if someone is sick they are not allowed into the building.
“It seems aggressive, but aggressive measures are what we need to do,” she said. “The only way to stop this virus is to self-isolate and stay away from other people.”
If the Legacy takes all the precautions and not many people get sick and nobody dies, then it did the right thing “because we prevented others from contracting it,” she said.
“When you look at the worldwide incidents it’s not a joke,” Belden added. “It’s dead serious. We have a perfect opportunity to stop it in its tracks.”
Reimers said she understands the Legacy is trying hard and appreciates that the facility reached out to everyone about the situation.
“We all need to work together and stay strong,” she said.
Luck is running low, especially for those who want to see a loved one who may be nearing the end of life.
“I’m surprised she is still alive,” Reimers said about her mother while trying to see her shortly after the ban on visitors was set. “They are doing everything they can for her, but they can’t let me in. I understand, totally, for not wanting to let people in. (But) this is what the world has been reduced to.”
The Legacy is doing what it can to bring residents and their families closer together via technology, i.e. Skype and FaceTime, “so family members can see their loved ones playing games, playing bingo and exercising,” Belden said.
It is also looking at livestreaming church services for residents.
“We’re trying to find everything we can to connect residents and their families in the community,” she said. “It breaks our hearts to have to do this because we know how social our residents are.”
The goodbye
There is one condition where the Legacy allows its residents to see their families and that is for compassionate visits. This means that family members can visit loved ones if they are in the final 48 hours of life.
On March 21, Reimers got the news her mom was dying.
She spent parts of that day and most of the next sitting by Harnish, and at about 7:30 p.m. March 22, Reimers held Harnish’s hands and told her, “We love you. We love you.”
Harnish did not react much, but “she was trying to gesture back in her way,” Reimers said.
“That was very peaceful for me to know that I was able to let her know,” she said.
Harnish has been cremated and will be buried in Sheridan “when everyone can feel safe and the weather is warm,” Reimers said.
While Harnish never contracted COVID-19, there are other elderly people out there, including at the Legacy, who need to be protected from the virus.
The elderly are considered to be the most vulnerable to the virus. President Donald Trump has urged all older Americans and those with chronic health conditions to stay home. Americans also have been ordered not to congregate in gatherings of more than 10 people.
“All I can say is we need to pray to God for help in this situation, a solution, for everybody to reach out to each other as much as possible and to make this time as easy as possible because we are all going through such heartache and pain in whatever way (because) we can’t be with our loved ones,” Reimers said.
“We have to quarantine ourselves from our neighbors, our coworkers. It’s kind of tearing us apart, but yet bringing us together,” she said. “I just feel so overwhelmed.”
