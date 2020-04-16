After months of research, meetings and public comment, the Campbell County School District has a policy that allows select employees in six of the district’s rural schools to carry concealed firearms.
But even with a policy in place, there is still quite a bit of work left to be done — and possible delays because of the coronavirus — before armed educators will be in those schools, said Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer.
“When you’re talking about school safety, the work’s never done,” he said. “It’s just one step that we’ve completed.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, getting employees trained to carry might take longer than expected.
Before the pandemic, the thought was that if there were qualified applicants, they could be trained this summer.
“We don’t know if that would be possible at this point,” Eisenhauer said.
Larry Reznicek, the district’s human resources director, said the immediate next step is to get information to the schools. Eisenhauer will present the policy at a district leadership meeting, and the school principals will then talk about it with their employees.
Reznicek, his staff and the school board secretary will work to accept any applications that come in.
“At this point, we don’t even know if we’ll have anybody interested,” he said.
The policy states that the school board may approve or deny any application. The board will deliberate on individual applications in a closed executive session. Trustees will then vote on the applications in open meetings, withholding names and other identifying information.
Applicants must have worked for the district for at least five years, be in good standing and not have had any disciplinary action in the past five years.
A local vendor will do drug testing, Reznicek said. The state Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct background checks on applicants, and the Department of Family Services will screen them.
The district will need to solicit bids for someone to train the qualified applicants once they’ve been approved by the board. The cost to train one employee has been estimated at $3,000.
That includes 32 hours of training with live fire and 24 hours of scenario-based training to replicate the mental, emotional and physical stress of an actual encounter, including de-escalation and verbal-control techniques. Applicants must show 80% proficiency in both types of training.
The board must consult with local law enforcement before selecting a trainer.
Applicants also must go through a psychological evaluation. Reznicek said it will be similar to the one that the city’s police officers go through. He’s working with the city’s HR director to find out what that evaluation looks like.
District OKs two more SROs
Tuesday night, the school board also approved an agreement with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to hire two more school resource officers.
That gives the district a total of nine school resource officers — five from the Gillette Police Department and four from the Sheriff’s Office — who will be at schools this fall.
The Police Department’s school resource officers will cover all of Gillette’s secondary schools, said Superintendent Alex Ayers. One of the Sheriff’s Office school resource officers will cover the schools in Wright, and the three others will rotate through the district’s elementary schools.
