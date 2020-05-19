Devils Tower National Monument will reopen access to park roads, hiking trails, picnic areas and rock climbing routes beginning Friday, according to a press release from Ranger Nickolos J. Myers.
However, the Belle Fourche River Campground, Devils Tower Visitor Center and Devils Tower Natural History Association Bookstore will remain closed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.