A man who was accused of making threats and pulling a gun at a car dealership more than a year ago has been bound over to District Court but had his proceedings suspended pending the results of a mental evaluation.
David D. Allen, 52, requested a mental exam at his June 8 arraignment in District Court on three counts of aggravated assault and battery charges, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon, according to court documents.
The evaluation he requested is to determine if mental illness or deficiency at the time of the incident affected his ability to appreciate what he was doing was wrong or his ability to follow the law.
His case had been suspended in Circuit Court after he made a similar request for a mental evaluation. He was committed to the Wyoming State Hospital and had his proceedings suspended in March before a May report from the hospital found him fit to proceed, leading to his bind over to District Court.
The state hospital has 45 days to complete the most recent exam and a review hearing will determine whether his case advances.
Allen is accused of threatening workers at Thunder Basin Ford with a gun in February 2022.
Gillette police responded to the report that a man was threatening employees in the dealership at about 3 p.m. Feb. 24.
They arrived to find Allen standing between two vehicles at the east end of the dealership. He gave his name but allegedly ignored commands, turned his back and began jogging away from officers.
Two officers and a police dog chased Allen toward the north end of the mechanics shop where he turned toward them and allegedly reached into his right coat pocket, pulled out a black handgun and racked the slide, which placed a round in the chamber and knocked out an already-chambered round.
At that time all responding officers drew their weapons, with two standing about 10-12 yards from Allen, according to court documents.
They told Allen to drop his gun at which point he held it in a low position for two to three seconds then dropped it to the ground. He listened to orders to lie on the ground and struggled with officers again while handcuffing him, according to court documents.
One dealership employee told police that Allen had threatened him after Allen grew frustrated that his vehicle was not yet repaired. Allen allegedly walked within inches of the man’s face and said “fix my f—in’ car or I’ll blow your head off,” according to court documents.
The employee said Allen reached into his coat at that time, as if to grab a gun, then pulled his hand out and flinched toward the worker. Allen then walked away while allegedly saying “fix my f—ing car or I’ll blow your head off” then left through the front doors.
A mechanic at the dealership said that he saw the altercation with the other employee inside then watched Allen pacing outside of the shop’s bay doors. The worker told Allen to “cool off.”
“I’m going to f—ing shoot you if you don’t give me my keys,” Allen responded, according to court documents.
While under arrest, Allen told police he threatened the employees because his vehicle wasn’t ready and that he exercised his rights to self-defense by leaving the building, and was within his rights to retreat when police “attacked” him,” according to court documents.
He said he drew his gun in self-defense and thought better of it when he pulled his gun and saw five officers, and said he did nothing wrong. The interview with police then “continued to spiral out of control,” according to court documents.
