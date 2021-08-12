Campbell County reached 188 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest active count its had since late December.
The 25 new confirmed cases pushed the county to 5,028 confirmed, 581 probable and 5,347 recovered cases since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
In the past week, the county has added 163 new confirmed cases at a rate of about 23 new cases per day. In the past 14 days, Campbell County added 261 new cases for a pace of 18.6 new cases per day.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 9,506 (as of Monday)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,395 (as of Monday)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,075
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 25
- Number of probables: 581
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 261
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 5,028
- Number of active cases: 188
- Recoveries: 5,347
- Recoveries in past seven days: 89
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 64
- Hospitalizations today: 8 (as of Aug. 11)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 297
- Number of probables: 11,473
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 2,111
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 56,484
- Number of active cases: 1,990
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 793
- Hospitalizations today: 99 (as of Aug. 11)
