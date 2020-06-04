David Ocampo says a prayer for Gillette Police Department Cpl. Steve Dillard and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement around the country during this difficult time at Lasting Legacy Park on Tuesday evening. "It's good to feel the support from friends and the community," Dillard said.
David Ocampo says a prayer for Gillette Police Department Cpl. Steve Dillard and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement around the country during this difficult time at Lasting Legacy Park on Tuesday evening. "It's good to feel the support from friends and the community," Dillard said.
The Gillette Police Department wants residents to know it has been and will continue to take steps to ensure another incident like what happened in Minnesota over a week ago does not occur locally.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter after holding his knee to the neck of African-American George Floyd for almost nine minutes during an arrest on May 25. Floyd died from the injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.