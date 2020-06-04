The Gillette Police Department wants residents to know it has been and will continue to take steps to ensure another incident like what happened in Minnesota over a week ago does not occur locally.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter after holding his knee to the neck of African-American George Floyd for almost nine minutes during an arrest on May 25. Floyd died from the injuries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.