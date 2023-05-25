DRUGS
5600 BLOCK HANNUM ROAD: A 40-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana Wednesday afternoon. He called 911 to report that a 40-year-old woman had a bad reaction from an edible. When deputies arrived, they could smell raw marijuana in the living room, and the man admitted he had weed, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. In a safe, they found 10.91 grams of suspected weed. The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The woman was taken to the emergency room to be treated and no charges have been filed against her.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
2600 BLOCK LEDOUX AVENUE: No tickets were issued in a reported domestic incident early Thursday morning. At about 4 a.m., police responded to the apartment for a disturbance. A 25-year-old woman said her husband, 27, broke her phone during an argument. The woman claimed he grabbed her shoulders and shook her after breaking the phone. There was no evidence to support the man grabbing her, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The man had cuts on his hand from broken glass, but there was no blood on the woman. The two agreed to separate for the night and the woman left with their 1-year-old child.
THEFT OF SERVICES
600 BLOCK WEST THIRD STREET: A 36-year-old man was ticketed for interfering with a city electric meter Wednesday afternoon. A city employee reported an electric meter, worth $250, was missing from the home. Police spoke with the 36-year-old man who lived in the home and he said the meter was inside. The meter was returned to the city and the man was ticketed, Wasson said.
TOWER WEST LODGE: A 47-year-old hotel employee told police a 36-year-old man left without paying his bill. He was told that his card was declined on Monday and he still owed $98.93. He did not pay and he left the hotel on Tuesday. While staff were cleaning his room, they found a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. The gun was logged into evidence and police are trying to find the man, Wasson said.
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
2600 BLOCK LEDOUX AVENUE: A 51-year-old woman was locked out of her apartment by her 19-year-old daughter Wednesday afternoon. She called police to report that her daughter was out of control. When officers arrived, they found the woman locked out of her apartment. They determined the daughter locked her mom out, then left through a window. They were unable to find her and apartment staff asked that the 19-year-old be given a trespass notice from the property, Wasson said.
SHOPLIFTING
800 BLOCK SECOND STREET: A woman allegedly shoplifted $100 in items from the Kwik Shop Wednesday morning. Staff reported the woman tried to buy the items shortly before 9 a.m., but her card was declined. She then gathered the items and left the store, Wasson said. Employees gave police the woman’s license plate number, but it didn’t turn up in registration files. Staff also weren’t able to provide an accurate vehicle description. Police are awaiting video footage from the incident.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: A 35-year-old woman was ticketed for destruction of property Wednesday afternoon. Police officers were at the jail completing paperwork on an unrelated call when the 35-year-old woman became uncooperative with jail staff. She pulled a computer monitor onto the floor, damaging it beyond repair, Wasson said. Damage is less than $1,000. The woman was ticketed and she was left with detention staff.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
WENDY’S: A 42-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Wednesday afternoon. She drove her 2010 Jeep into the trees in the Wendy’s parking lot, causing more than $1,000 in damage. She was evaluated at the scene by EMS for an arm injury, but she refused to go to the hospital. She showed signs of being drunk, and she was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests, Wasson said.
ANIMAL MEDICAL CENTER: A 53-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Wednesday morning. He was reported as a possible drunken driver and police met with him in the parking lot of Animal Medical Center. He showed signs of being drunk and he admitted to driving to bring his cat to the vet after it was bitten by a dog, Wasson said. The man was too drunk to perform sobriety tests and he was arrested for DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.