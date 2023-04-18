CRIMINAL ENTRY
2200 BLOCK CHERYL AVENUE: A 62-year-old woman found an unknown man standing in her kitchen at about 6:30 a.m. Monday. The man left when she asked him to, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. She described him as a middle-aged white man with no teeth. He was wearing jeans and a Carhartt coat. The woman didn’t report the man until about 8 a.m. when she found items in her yard moved around. The woman’s neighbors, a 21-year-old woman and 42-year-old woman, also reported things moved around in their yards. Nothing was reported as stolen but a tree also was damaged. The investigation continues.
CRASH
GILLETTE AVENUE AND SECOND STREET: A 59-year-old woman trying to get out of a white 1999 Suzuki while it was stopped at the intersection Monday afternoon was injured when her backpack caught on the door and the 68-year-old driver pulled away. Wasson said the two were arguing when she tried to leave the car without warning. She reached into the car to pick up her backpack when it got stuck. The 68-year-old man began to drive away, which drug the woman and caused her to fall and hit her head. The woman was evaluated by EMS and released.
FIRE
EDISON AVENUE: A 62-year-old man put out a fire he accidentally started in his cargo trailer with a hose Monday afternoon. The man told deputies he was grilling meat on his grill and had let it cool down after he used it. He thought it was cool enough to put back in the trailer but it wasn’t. It ignited different items in the trailer on fire, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. Firefighters and deputies arrived after the fire was put out and there were no injuries.
HILIGHT ROAD: A passing train caused two grass fires near Edwards Road Monday evening. One fire burned through 26.8 acres of land with another burning 0.2 acres, according to the Campbell County Fire Department news release. Black Thunder Mine employees helped firefighters put out the fires.
DRUGS
VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA: A 34-year-old man who had a warrant with the U.S. Marshals was ticketed by deputies for possession of urine that could defraud a drug or alcohol test Monday morning. Deputies first went to the organization because they were told U.S. Marshals had a warrant. At the detention center, staff found two bottles of suspected urine and a heating pad bandaged to his upper leg, Reynolds said.
ESCAPE
VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA: A 35-year-old man left the organization to go to treatment Monday and was supposed to be back by 7 p.m. but never returned. Staff reported that Anthon Skansberg was missing from the facility at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. The information will be forwarded to the county attorney for an arrest warrant, Reynolds said.
BREACH OF PEACE
WESTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL: Officers ticketed a 16-year-old girl for breach of peace after she caused a disturbance at the high school and left on foot Monday morning. They met up with her on 4J Road where she continued to use obscenities when talking about school staff. Officers tried reaching her mother several times but didn’t receive an answer. The girl was ticketed and allowed to walk home.
FOUND PROPERTY
COLLEGE DRIVE: A 66-year-old woman called officers to report finding a bike. When they arrived, they found an orange Trek 4000 Alpha mountain bike next to a fire hydrant. It was not reported stolen and was taken to the department, Wasson said.
