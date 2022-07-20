A 31-year-old man arrested Tuesday morning in Gillette on multiple felonies will be extradited to California for an outstanding warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.
William Hamilton was arrested for five counts of felony interference with a peace officer and felony possession of meth after National 9 Inn staff called law enforcement to trespass the man from the hotel at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.