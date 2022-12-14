Chamber singers (copy)
Caleb Nelson, 3, sits on his father Kenneth’s lap as they listen to the Chamber Singers at the First Presbyterian Church in 2019 for “A Service of Lessons and Carols.”

 News Record Photo/August Frank

The Gillette Chamber Singers perform their Service of Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church, 511 Carey Ave. The chamber singers and Gillette Ministerial Association feature the event.

