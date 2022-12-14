The Gillette Chamber Singers perform their Service of Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church, 511 Carey Ave. The chamber singers and Gillette Ministerial Association feature the event.
Chamber singers perform this week
Cassia Catterall
News Record Writer
