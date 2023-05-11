VEHICLE THEFT
2100 BLOCK MEADOW LANE: A 68-year-old woman said her blue 2022 Ram was stolen Wednesday night. She said her truck, which is valued at $75,000, was stolen some time between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. from her home, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. As of Thursday morning, the truck had not been located. There are no suspects and the investigation continues.
HIT AND RUN
3100 BLOCK SOUTH 4J ROAD: Police are looking for a red sedan that was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. A 16-year-old girl in a 2008 Toyota rear-ended the red car after it braked quickly because of traffic, Wasson said. The red car then drove away before officers arrived. Damage to the Toyota is less than $1,000, and the girl was not ticketed.
TRAFFIC CRASH
BOXELDER ROAD AND SOUTH GILLETTE AVENUE: No one was hurt or ticketed in a crash Wednesday morning when an 18-year-old man in a 2010 Ford entered the intersection where he hit a 34-year-old man on a tricycle, Wasson said. There was damage to the tricycle, which had a bent rim. It is not known whether the tricycle was motorized.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
SECOND STREET AND CAREY AVENUE: A 61-year-old woman said someone threw a rock at her car while she was driving Wednesday afternoon. She was in a 2015 Chevy SUV east on Second Street when a rock hit one of her car windows near Carey Avenue, Wasson said. She did not see who might have thrown the rock, and damage is estimated at $400.
FIRE
4300 POLLY AVENUE: Campbell County firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Wednesday night. Sixteen firefighters and one chief found the fire underneath the deck and mobile home, and they were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it went into the home. The home’s residents were not hurt and were able to reoccupy the home later that night. The cause of the fire was determined to be an improperly discarded cigarette.
THEFT
PAMPERED PETS: A 70-year-old woman said a man stole a ferret from the pet store Wednesday morning. The ferret, which is tan and brown, is valued at $305, Wasson said. The investigation continues.
