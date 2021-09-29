Temperatures dropped about 30 degrees overnight sending people reaching for their coats on Wednesday morning.
Wednesday's high is expected to reach only 51 degrees and for the rest of the week, Gillette isn’t expected to hit 70 degrees.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: September 29, 2021 @ 4:45 pm
