A Campbell County woman has been identified as the person killed in a head-on collision Monday afternoon.
Bobbi J. Underwood, 54, died in a head-on collision between a semi truck and a passenger car east of Highway 14-16 on Northern Drive at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Underwood was driving south on the highway in a 2005 Buick Century at a high rate of speed and turned east onto Northern Drive. When she turned, she hit a 2005 Kenworth tractor trailer that was hauling asphalt in the inside oncoming traffic lane.
The 75-year-old man driving the semi had a small cut and said that he also had back pain.
Paul Wallem, Campbell County coroner, said that Underwood died instantly at the scene.
