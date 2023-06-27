Campbell County Health has less than a month before hospital board trustees approve its next budget and after consecutive years of substantial losses, the organization is bracing for more realistic expectations.
Through 11 months, the organization has a net loss of about $12 million after factoring non-operating gains, such as the mill levy, into its $28.5 million operating loss.
It entered the fiscal year budgeting to lose just $500,000 on the year, effectively a break-even projection when compared with the $25 million net loss it ended the prior year with.
The organization had its best financial month in May, netting more than $1.2 million, but steadily compiled losses throughout the year
“From a process standpoint, I feel a lot better than I did last year,” said Matt Shahan, CCH CEO. “… Hopefully we’ve got not just a realistic — or budget that looks good on paper — but one the board can look at and truly get behind and believe it is attainable.”
Shahan said the more realistic budget process, “at first glance does not show us pulling back on services, which is something I was actually very happy with.”
The revenues so far have been in part bolstered by a higher-than-expected yield from the hospital district’s mill levy, which will increase again next year based on the county’s $5.7 billion assessed valuation. Through May, total operating revenues exceeded the budgeted amount by $3 million, behind about $14 million surplus in total patient revenues. But the revenues have been outmatched by total operating expenses that were nearly $17 million higher than planned for.
That put the $28.5 million operating loss at almost double the $14.6 million operating loss budgeted for through May.
Some trustees had questions about the organization’s financial status heading into the last leg of budgeting.
“I have concerns about our financial responsibility,” said Trustee Bill Rice.
He pointed to trustees not receiving more financial information on the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center now that it’s been under the management of Vivage for almost a year, an update on the Aligned Providers Wyoming contract to manage the emergency and hospitalist departments that began in January and the financials of moving oncology into the vacated Hospice House building.
“Financially, I have some accountability to the community to know what’s going on financially, and I don’t have that information,” he said.
Shahan said that it comes down to him needing to do a better job communicating to trustees on those topics.
“It’s a communication failure on my part there,” he said.
Trustee Randy Hite said he appreciates Shahan taking accountability for the flow of information to trustees, but that the trustees need to make their own adjustments as well.
“There’s a lot more to it now than there ever was even a year ago,” he said.
Trustee Dr. Mark Hoskinson said he’s “very impressed” that the organization has halved its net deficit from last year. But he also had questions about the status of the partnership with Aligned Providers Wyoming and questioned why there haven’t been more consistent financial updates from Powder River Surgery Center, which CCH is a minority owner of.
“I really think that we need to see those things,” he said.
Capital budget changes
The current CCH policy calls for making the capital budget a percentage of its prior year’s earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation. Because that number is now negative, that would mean moving forward with a zero-dollar capital budget.
“I do not believe a hospital of our size and our complexity can truly go an entire year without anything in a capital budget,” Shahan said.
He and chief financial officer Adam Popp suggested adjusting that calculation to a percentage of the net patient revenue or a multiplier of depreciation number, in order to have a capital budget to work with in the budget starting in July.
They agreed to come up with examples and bring them to the finance committee ahead of the budget being finalized in a few weeks.
