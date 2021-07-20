The city of Gillette and sponsors TCRI, DRM and PCA are hosting Community Night at the Energy Capital Sports Complex from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday.
The first 1,000 people will get a free hot dog. There also will be other concessions available.
It's a great opportunity to meet with neighbors and see the new inclusive playground and splash pad, which all will find refreshing to help cut through this week's heat wave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.