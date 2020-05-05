Terry Quinn will be the next principal at Thunder Basin High School, following 13 years in the same position at Sage Valley Junior High School.
This was the third time Quinn had considered applying for the position at TBHS, but personal reasons held him back on the previous occasions. This time, it was right, he said.
“When it was posted again, I saw it as an opportunity to grow professionally,” said Quinn, who will become the high school's third principal in four years.
When Quinn starts his new position, it will mark the beginning of his 42nd year of education in Campbell County.
He was principal at Stocktrail Elementary for five years before his 13-year tenure as principal at Sage Valley. All that came after teaching secondary mathematics at Sage Valley and Campbell County High School for 26 years.
“I’ve got elementary, junior high and this is my last stop — high school,” Quinn said.
The transition to the high school level should be smooth. Quinn said that about 75% of the students and more than half the staff at TBHS were formerly at Sage Valley.
There will be plenty of familiar faces when he arrives.
“Really, it’s a wonderful opportunity to come into a position where connections have been made and relationships have been built that we can continue to grow on,” Quinn said.
Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer said Quinn is “well known and well liked.”
He also called Quinn the “perfect fit,” especially with Sage Valley being the feeder school for TBHS and how well he knows the staff.
One of Quinn’s goals is to be as visible as possible, even though he may already know most of the people in the building. He said he plans on dropping in on “multiple, multiple classes a day” to encourage students and staff to “do their best.”
Going from 680 students at Sage Valley to 1,200 at TBHS makes Quinn’s goal of being visible every day more of a challenge. But he’s determined to be active and model his own ideals.
“I have to talk the talk and walk the walk,” Quinn said. “And that is to give 100% and be excited to be in that building every day.”
Much of the groundwork for Quinn’s other goals has been laid during the first three years of Thunder Basin’s existence. But he wants to keep improving on them.
Quinn wants to see continued improvement in two key student areas. He said he wants senior graduation numbers and average composite ACT scores to continue to rise.
There also are two teacher programs that Quinn plans to keep growing. One is Professional Learning Communities, which Quinn explained as “teachers working with teachers.”
Teachers meet during their planning periods to share student data and some of their best teaching strategies, Quinn said. The goal is to improve student achievement.
The other program of focus is co-teaching, where a special education teacher is paired with a general ed teacher. The two work together in the classroom with a mix of students from general and special education.
“It’s worked really well at Sage Valley,” Quinn said. “They’ve started it at Thunder Basin and I want to continue that growth.”
Quinn also wants to focus on incoming freshman, making sure they feel welcome and that they’re prepared for the transition from junior high to high school.
Quinn will officially take over the job July 1. He said current TBHS principal Gib Ostheimer, who has resigned, has already reached out to help with the transition. Associate Principal Mike Daniel also was a former teacher at Sage Valley.
When Quinn starts at TBHS, it’ll be the seventh Campbell County School District building he has worked in.
“Some people say, ‘Well, why aren’t you retiring?’” Quinn said. “I can’t retire from work, because I don’t find this to be work. This just a great living.”
