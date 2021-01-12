A Gillette woman was killed in a one-car rollover off Interstate 90 by the Port of Entry exit in Sundance at about 11 p.m. Friday.
Keelie Garvin, 27, was driving a 2008 Ford F-250 west on I-90 when she lost control of the truck in the right-hand lane then skidded before rotating counter-clockwise as the truck left the roadway and entered the median. The truck then flipped over onto its top, said WHP Lt. Tim Boumeester.
