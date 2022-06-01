The 62nd annual Little Levi Rodeo will be Saturday at the Cam-plex Wrangler and Little Levi Arenas. The queen and princess contests are Friday at 6 p.m.
The grand entry begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with the peewee events by the grandstands at 8:30 a.m. The competition includes timed events and roughstock riding.
