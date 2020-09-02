Rocky Mountain Performance Excellence Executive Director Mike Gratz spoke on behalf of the organization awarding Campbell County Memorial Hospital and Lasting Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center on Monday.
On Monday, Campbell County Health celebrated regional awards that it recently received for performance excellence at Campbell County Memorial Hospital and Lasting Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital received the Timberline Award from Rocky Mountain Performance Excellence, which is the second-highest honor among its four-tier award system. Lasting Legacy received the High Plains Recognition, which is the entry-level award.
