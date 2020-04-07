Smith’s Food & Drug said Tuesday that it would limit the number of customers in its stores to 50% of the international building code’s calculated capacity to ensure adequate social distancing.
the adoption of customer capacity limits to further encourage physical distancing in stores. Beginning April 7, the retailer will begin to limit the number of customers to 50% of the international building code’s calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in every store.
For example, the standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet. Under Smith’s new reduced capacity limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet.
“During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities," said said Kenny Kimball, president of Smith’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.