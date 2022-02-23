Police are investigating a suspicious act of a cheesy nature that happened Tuesday night.
A 26-year-old man called police shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday to report someone had put cheese all over his 2013 Honda sedan while it was in the driveway of his home in the 3000 block of Harder Drive, said Police Cpl. Dan Stroup.
