Starting in June, Wyoming residents can hold outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people.
That will make some people happy this summer as they try to head outdoors.
But another of those favorite summer activities — rodeo — has been canceled, including Cheyenne Frontiers Days.
At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon said he will be relying on Wyoming residents to “exercise good judgment and personal responsibility” when the order to allow larger gatherings takes effect Monday.
The updated orders allow for outdoor events to happen with social distancing and increased sanitation measures in place. Sporting events, rodeos and other events will be permitted to have up to 250 spectators in attendance, in addition to the event participants.
Until the new order takes effect Monday, gatherings are still restricted to up to 25 people.
Indoor events and gatherings, other than religious gatherings and other exemptions listed in the order, will continue to be restricted to groups of 25 or fewer.
Cheyenne Frontier Days, five other rodeos canceled
As the public gathering restrictions ease more, Wednesday also brought an announcement that six of Wyoming’s largest rodeos, including Cheyenne Frontier Days, have been canceled due to the pandemic.
The Cody Stampede, Sheridan Wyo Rodeo, Laramie Jubilee Days, Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous and Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo also won’t happen this year.
Gordon said smaller rodeos such as the Forever West PBR Rodeo in Sheridan and the 73rd annual Hulett Rodeo will be allowed.
The last six weeks, Gordon and his staff met with rodeo committee members to try to figure out a way to put on the large events in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. They considered potential social distancing measures, entrance and exit plans and other possibilities to ensure safely staging rodeos, parades, carnivals and concerts.
The challenge has not been easy to overcome in a way that is safe, responsible and economical, Gordon said.
There are people who don’t think the coronavirus is a big deal and there are those who are afraid.
“We need both groups to attend our rodeos and feel safe,” Gordon said.
Tom Hirsig, president and CEO of Cheyenne Frontier Days, said it became “very clear” that the rodeos “could not take place with respect to social distancing.”
Parades, dances, carnivals and other activities at the rodeos are successful because of the lack of social distancing, Hirsig said.
“Each celebration has its own components that make them special,” he said. “There’s only one way to build your events, and that’s make them bigger and better every year so people leave saying, I can’t wait for next year. When you consider social distancing eliminating many of your core pieces of your event, your event becomes very common.”
Having the rodeos without the other activities and events that are associated with them does not guarantee people will come, nor does it guarantee that people won’t get sick afterward, Gordon said.
“To proceed during these uncertain times would be touch and go at best, and could quite possibly compromise these events’ capacity to put on a rodeo next year,” he said. “A bad experience could do enormous harm to Wyoming and the events’ reputations.”
The availability of volunteers, who are “the keys to producing all of these events,” also played into the decision to cancel the rodeos, Hirsig said.
Many of the volunteers are in the high-risk category, and those who aren’t often have family members who fall into that category, he said.
“Risking their health is not something we are willing to do,” he said.
And with businesses hurting from the pandemic, it would be a struggle to find sponsorships.
Hirsig said that while the economic impact these events bring to their communities will be missed, “one of the worst things we can do would be to cause our state to go backwards in the recovery process, to shut down businesses that just reopened, because we caused an outbreak.”
