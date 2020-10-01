A second Campbell County resident has died from COVID-19.
Thursday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Health reported that a man in Campbell County died last week after being hospitalized. He had health conditions that put him at a higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Campbell County’s first COVID-related death, a woman in her 60s, happened in mid-July. She did not have any underlying health conditions that put her at a higher risk.
As of Wednesday night, Campbell County’s case count was at 296, with 87 of them active. Thursday afternoon, the state reported the local count was up to 306 with 92 active cases. There have been 12 hospitalizations, and two people are now hospitalized.
So far, Wyoming has had 5,170 lab-confirmed cases, 913 probable cases and 53 deaths related to COVID-19.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count.
