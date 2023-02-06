Deputies arrested a 55-year-old woman for aggravated assault and battery after she allegedly pointed a loaded revolver at her husband, 57, Saturday afternoon.
At about 2:15 p.m., Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said the 57-year-old man called to report his wife had pointed the gun at him and then left the home in a dark blue Chevy. Deputies could not initially find the vehicle but met with the man and his son at the home in the 500 Block of Teton Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.