Feeding thousands of hungry parade-goers and fireworks fans each Fourth of July

Joey Chestnut did it again. So did Miki Sudo.
On July 4, in Coney Island, New York, Chestnut downed 62 hot dogs and their respective buns in 10 minutes. It was his eighth consecutive win.
His female counterpart Sudo took her ninth win in the annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest by scarfing down 39.5 hot dogs and buns.
Their feats of tube steak consumption are common among professional eaters.
Gillette doesn’t hold an annual hot dog eating contest, but filling the stomachs of some 6,000 hungry Independence Day revelers takes just as much dedication from a different group of professionals.
At about the same time Chestnut, Sudo and their competition dug in, Campbell County Parks and Recreation held its annual Independence Day hot dog feed.
And it’s no easy feat.
“It’s definitely an all hands on deck effort,” said Adam Gibson, recreation superintendent.
One could also say, it’s an all hands on dogs effort, but that part comes later.
The dog show begins at about 9:30 a.m. each year on the Fourth of July when Gibson and crew pick up 6,000 hot dogs from Smith’s supermarket in Gillette.
To be frank, that’s 562.5 pounds, or a half mile of hot dogs. Put into visual perspective, that many links would stretch from the entrance of Bicentennial Park, where the feed takes place, to the O-SO Fun Dog Park off Hannum Road.
At Bicentennial, the frankfurters join a litany of other cookout components purchased ahead of time, including:
- 6,000 buns
- 6,000 paper plates
- 7,000 napkins
- 40 bottles of mustard
- 65 bottles of ketchup
- 1,600 pounds of ice
- 150 cases of soda
- 50 cases of water
- 240 pounds of charcoal
The grilling starts at about 11:00 a.m.
“We have two big grills out there,” Gibson said. “One opens up to about eight-feet long.”
Gibson has worked for more than 18 years with the Parks Department and on the hot dog feed. His experience has allowed the crew to put all those dogs, buns, chips and soda into the mouths of everyone who’s hungry with the efficiency of a restaurant expediter.
“We try to make the line go fast,” he said. “It takes a couple hours.”
The three or four grill masters have come to forego cooking utensils when it comes to handling the hot dogs. Instead, they wear fireproof gloves and “just roll them around.”
“The gloves are clean, of course,” Gibson added.
The cooks also wear fire retardant shirts as they work over the hot coals and blistering franks.
“If you’re not covering your arms you’ll get heat bumps and burns,” Gibson said.
As the hot dogs cook, numerous other parks employees and volunteers keep the feed on by unpacking raw dogs, running pans of cooked dogs out to each of four tables in the line, refilling condiment bottles, tearing apart buns, filling tubs with ice, water and soda, and adding handfuls of chips to diners’ plates.
In all the years he’s overseen the busy feed, Gibson said there’s been only minor catastrophes.
“If you get somebody new in there, some dogs might hit the ground,” he said. “Of course, we throw those away.”
Hot dogs aren’t the only culinary attraction to draw throngs of eaters on the Fourth.
Over on Rohan Avenue, the Campbell County Fire Department started work on its annual feed much earlier.
Geneva Wickham, an administrative assistant with CCFD, got a text message Monday requesting batter beaters to the station by 4 a.m. She said that fire was put out when Perkins offered to provide premixed pancake batter for the feed.
That 50 gallons of batter joined other breakfast staples, including:
- 120 pounds of breakfast sausage
- 1,500 packets of pancake syrup
- 1,500 packets of butter
- 28 gallons of orange juice
- 12 gallons of milk
“We had to have made at least 20 gallons of coffee,” Capt. Mike McReynolds said, as the last of the batter hit the griddles.
One of those griddles being a behemoth black frying pan, about four feet in diameter, made for the department more than 20 years ago.
With 1,133 people fed by 9 a.m., the department ran out of batter and had to turn 150 people away.
The fire department has gotten support from multiple local businesses, including Perkins, to put on the feed for more than 30 years.
“It takes an army, for sure,” former firefighter and volunteer Stefanie Brown said.
The donations the department accepts in fire boots during the event, go on to multiple charities.
“We also give away two college scholarships,” McReynolds said.
This year, McReynolds said the public stuffed the boots $4,045.67.
“We have an incredibly generous public in this community,” he added.
