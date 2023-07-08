 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Feeding thousands of hungry parade-goers and fireworks fans each Fourth of July

Joey Chestnut did it again. So did Miki Sudo.

Independence Day Feeds
Buy Now

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, second from left, visits with Campbell County Parks and Recreation employees and volunteers as the grill thousands of hotdogs Tuesday during the annual Independence Day hotdog feed at Bicentennial Park in Gillette.
Independence Day Feeds
Buy Now

Cooks wear fireproof gloves as they grill thousands of hotdogs Tuesday during the annual Independence Day hotdog feed at Bicentennial Park in Gillette.
Independence Day Feeds
Buy Now

Executive Director Dwayne Dillingers sunglasses reflect the work at hand as Campbell County Parks and Recreation grills thousands of hot dogs Tuesday during the annual Independence Day hot dog feed at Bicentennial Park in Gillette.
Independence Day Feeds
Buy Now

People serve themselves Tuesday during the annual Independence Day hot dog feed in Gillette.
Independence Day Feeds
Buy Now

Some of the 6,000 hotdogs Campbell County Parks and Recreation employees cook and serve alongside volunteers during the annual Independence Day celebration Tuesday at Bicentennial Park in Gillette.
Independence Day Feeds
Buy Now

Campbell County firefighters oil Tuesday the massive griddle they’ve used for about 20 years to cook pancakes for the community before the annual Independence Day celebration in Gillette.
Independence Day Feeds
Buy Now

Campbell County firefighters oil Tuesday the massive griddle they’ve used for about 20 years to cook pancakes for the community before the annual Independence Day celebration in Gillette.
Independence Day Feeds
Buy Now

Campbell County firefighters cook pancakes for the community at Station No. 1 before the annual Independence Day celebration Tuesday in Gillette.
Independence Day Feeds
Buy Now

U.S.Army veteran Wesley Ray McKenney sits down to a plate of pancakes cooked by firefighters at Station No. 1 before the annual Independence Day parade Tuesday in Gillette.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.