A 14-year-old boy was arrested and taken to the YES House on Wednesday morning after being found with a stolen assault-style rifle.
The boy, reported as a runaway Monday, was in possession of a stolen "AR-style" rifle inside a vehicle with a 19-year-old man and two other juveniles on the 1100 block of Southern Drive, Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
