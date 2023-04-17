Things weren’t looking good for Jaxson Schamber and Jack Means Friday afternoon. The two students from John Paul II were members of the team Saints of Science, competing in the annual Elementary Science Olympiad.
And it looked like their hard work was all for naught, thanks to a broken egg.
Facing the egg zipline, they had to come up with a device that would carry an egg down a string before coming to a stop at a cinder block.
They’d placed their egg in a cardboard box that originally held makeup. They attached their device to the fishing line and let go. Disaster struck right away.
The box’s weight caused it to bounce off of the bleachers, and as it began its descent, the fishing line broke, sending the box into a 12-foot free fall.
“I was really upset,” Jack said. “I worked really hard on this, and it just snapped, and I was like, ‘Oh well.’”
The bottom of the box was covered in egg. The Saints of Science had failed.
But after some consideration, Korbin Hunt and Jack Tinnell, seniors and members of the Campbell County High School Science Club, decided to give the Saints of Science another go.
The Science Olympiad at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center Friday allowed third- through sixth-graders around the county to test their science skills, but it also put the teaching skills of the science clubs at Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools to the test.
While Jack and Jaxson had to do some work on the fly for the egg zipline, they weren’t the only ones. Hunt and Tinnell had gotten through the morning without a broken line.
Leading up to the Science Olympiad, Hunt was tasked with putting together the egg zipline event this year. A few years ago, this event was featured at Science Olympiad, and it didn’t go as planned.
Troy Nellermoe, the advisor for the CCHS Science Club, told Hunt that he had his work cut out for him.
“I told him, ‘You’re under the gun from the get go, make sure this thing’s tight,’” he said.
“I feel like we could’ve been a little more specific about weight,” Hunt said. “There was one group that made the super heavy one that we put on the paracord, and it just dropped.”
Hunt purposely let the kids use any material they wanted, as long as there was a paper clip attached to the top to hang from the string.
Ainsley Hokanson, president of the CCHS Science Club, said “leaving it a little more open for kids to experiment” led to better results this time around.
Tinnell and Hunt decided to give the Saints of Science a second chance. Jaxson and Jack quickly got their device ready as fishing line was re-tied.
The exact same thing happened again — the box bounced off the bleachers and fell 12 feet and hit the ground, except this time the fishing line remained intact.
At this point, Jack had given up.
“I was really disappointed,” he said. “I was just like, ‘I don’t care anymore, if it broke, it broke. It’s just whatever at this point.’”
But if the egg was unbroken, then he could mark this a success.
Jaxson and Jack held their breaths as they waited for the box to be opened and the egg to be inspected.
“It felt like forever,” Jaxson said.
The two boys yelled with joy when the egg was removed from the box, uncracked despite the fall.
“It’s pretty cool seeing everything just work out well,” said Charles Patman, a CCHS senior. “It may be not exactly how you planned, but it’s close enough.”
Sienna DeWitt and Jadyn Balamut, Thunder Basin students, were in charge of the bridge competition, where students had to make bridges made of balsa wood and glue. Each team also had to submit blueprints for their bridges, including where they thought their bridges’ weak spots were.
DeWitt said she was kind of sad when it was all over, “because it was fun watching the bridges break. Some of them exploded and (the kids) got scared.”
Braelynn Bone and Caitlyn Hahn, fourth-graders from the Conestoga Elementary team WAIK, short for We Are Intelligent Kids, added weights to the bucket hanging from their bridge.
They jumped backwards and screamed as their bridge exploded right in front of them.
“I thought it was going to go in my eyeballs and I was going to die,” Braelynn said.
Their predictions ended up being inaccurate, Caitlyn said. They’d projected the bridge would hold 10 pounds, but it held 5 pounds.
“And we predicted it was going to break in the middle,” she added.
Tinnell said it’s important to not underestimate the kids.
“Your instructions have to be super detailed, because kids are going to find a loophole, especially when they’re super competitive,” he said. “For them being as young as they are, they’re pretty smart kids.”
Hokanson recalled participating in Science Olympiad when she was younger.
“I really enjoyed it,” she said. “I think that it’s the main reason that I do it right now.”
“It’s something we definitely feel we need to reinvest into to get more members,” Tinnell said. “We won’t see it or be a part of it, but getting more kids into STEM is definitely the goal.”
