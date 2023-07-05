DRUGS
QUAIL MEADOWS STREET: Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 49-year-old woman on two felony drug charges at about 4 a.m. Tuesday after she asked them to bring her wallet to her, inside of which they found crystal and liquid meth. A 68-year-old man had been arguing wit the 49-year-old, his ex-wife, about another woman who he had called deputies to give a trespass notice. The woman had left before deputies arrived and the man then asked to trespass his ex-wife. She agreed to leave and accepted a ride from deputies to her sister’s home in town. While in the patrol car, she said she forgot her wallet inside. The man didn’t want her in the house so a deputy retrieved it. While checking it for weapons and to confirm it was her wallet, he found a syringe with 0.79 grams of liquid meth and and four baggies with crystal meth totaling about 6.6 grams with packaging, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
HIGHWAY 50: A 20-year-old North Dakota man was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession Tuesday morning. He was stopped south of Savageton for speeding and a deputy smelled marijuana from inside the car. The man admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day while in Colorado and a deputy found about 27 grams of marijuana in the black 2019 Chevy Malibu, Reynolds said.
INTERFERENCE
KINGSBURY ROAD: A 38-year-old man was arrested for driving while under the influence, his second DUI in 10 years, interference with a peace officer and apprehension of violators, a felony, after he was found asleep behind the wheel in an Interstate 90 underpass west of town Monday night. A passing Campbell County EMS ambulance saw the man behind the wheel with keys in the ignition of a 2005 Mercury Mountain and he wasn’t responding to them. He had an open pint of alcohol in view and eventually woke up. When deputies arrived and told him he was under arrest, he resisted arrest and was eventually restrained with the use of a Taser. The man was on supervised probation and his probation officer has been contacted, Reynolds said.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
3500 BLOCK CRESTLINE CIRCLE: A 45-year-old woman has pending charges for aggravated assault and battery and domestic assault after allegedly pulling a knife on her daughter’s boyfriend Tuesday morning. The daughter, 17, reported that the woman had pulled the knife on her 19-year-old boyfriend, allegedly charging him while he defended himself with a coat rack. When officers arrived, they saw blood on the front porch leading into the home but the woman had already fled. She had cut herself on the arm during the incident and police later found her in the 600 block of Primrose Drive where she was believed to have been hiding from them in a field. She admitted to cutting herself and disposing of the knife, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
RECKLESS ENDANGERING
800 BLOCK CAMEL DRIVE: A 43-year-old woman who was accused of pointing a gun at a man while in the McDonald's drive-thru line at about 11 p.m. Monday was ticketed for reckless endangering. Police responded to the argument between the woman and a 27-year-old man in the drive-thru line and got conflicting stories about how the gun was pulled out, Wasson said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FORCE ROAD: A 28-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault after he punched his hand through a door which swung and hit his 31-year-old wife in the face, Reynolds said.
THEFT
SWANSON ROAD: More than $1,000 in tools were reported stolen Tuesday. A 24-year-old man said that sometime in the past week, his Snap-on toolbox with an assortment of tools went missing. The investigation continues, Reynolds said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
2500 BLOCK EMERSON AVENUE: A 43-year-old man who drunkenly backed into a deputy’s patrol truck was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol Tuesday afternoon. The man was reported by a Loaf ’n Jug employee who saw the clearly drunk man leave the store in a silver 2007 Honda. Deputies found the car and tried pulling it over while the man made his way into a driveway on Emerson Avenue. The deputy pulled in behind the car and while in the driveway, the car backed into the deputy’s truck, Wasson said. No one was hurt, and the man was also ticketed for not having insurance.
CRASH
HIGHWAY 387: A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after having a seizure while driving and crashing a car through a field and into a ditch. The 24-year-old was driving on Bison Avenue in Wright when she had a seizure while driving a 2009 Kia Sorento. Her boyfriend and two kids were also inside of the vehicle when it crossed Highway 387, went through a ditch, through a fence and through a field before stopping in another ditch. She was taken to the hospital for injuries to her face and the others inside the car were OK, Reynolds said.
THREATENING PHONE CALLS
3700 BLOCK FOOTHILLS BOULEVARD: A 21-year-old man was accused of calling his ex-girlfriend 78 times and sending her three emails. She told police Tuesday that she answered two of the phone calls during which the man had threatened her. Police have continued trying to contact the man as of Wednesday morning, Wasson said.
ELUDING
HIGHWAY 59 AND BOXELDER ROAD: A 20-year-old man was arrested for eluding police, DUI, careless driving and not having proof of insurance Tuesday night after he sped past and fled an officer while on a motorcycle. Deputies found and stopped the man near Third Street and 4J Road soon after where he was arrested, Wasson said.
