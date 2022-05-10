The public library is celebrating Preservation Month with the Gillette Historic Preservation Commission in screening “Saving Places” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the library.
The documentary follows HistoriCorp volunteers for a season. After the film, Brenda Kirk, executive director for Habitat for Humanity, will talk about the role of the commission in Gillette.
