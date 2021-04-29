The Wyoming Department of Health has announced that the statewide public health orders for the COVID-19 pandemic have been extended for another two weeks, starting May 1 and running through May 16.
As part of the continued orders, educational institutions will continue their previous requirements regarding face masks and physical distancing.
For events, indoor gatherings of more than 500 people can be held at up to 50% venue capacity.
Information mishandling
On Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health also announced that an employee error led to the protected health information of about a quarter of Wyoming residents and others being exposed.
On March 10, the Wyoming Department of Health learned that one of its workers inappropriately handled the health information of 164,021 Wyomingites dating back to as early as Nov. 5, 2020, according to a state Department of Health press release.
There were 53 files exposed containing COVID-19 and flu test data. One of the files had breath alcohol test results.
According to the press release, the employee mistakenly uploaded the files to servers on GitHub.com.
The exposed information included patient names, addresses, birth dates, tests results and dates of service. The files did not include Social Security numbers, banking, financial or health insurance information, the press release said.
“We are taking this situation very seriously and extend a sincere apology to anyone affected,” said Michael Ceballos, the Wyoming Department of Health director. “We are committed to being open about the situation and to offering our help.”
The Wyoming Department of Health is offering one year of free identity theft protection through IdentityForce, which provides advanced credit and dark web monitoring as well as identity theft insurance and medical identity theft coverage, the press release said.
Those affected or with concerns about the information mishandling can call the Wyoming Department of Health’s phone line dedicated to the situation at 1-833-847-5916.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,191 (as of April 26)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 5,757 (as of April 26)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 786
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 508
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 7
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,310
- Number of active cases: 14
- Recoveries: 4,744
- Recoveries in past seven days: 20
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 95
- Number of probables: 9,005
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 363
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 48,994
- Number of active cases: 517
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 707
- Hospitalizations today: 24
