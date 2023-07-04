Garden Walk
A fairy garden in a wheelbarrow was one of many features in Brandy Mckee’s home garden along Carrey Avenue in last year’s Garden Walk. The walk features eight gardens this year and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A reception begins at 3 p.m. at Lasting Legacy Park and goes until 5 p.m.

Colors and foliage are on the menu in this year’s rendition of the annual Garden Walk, put on by the Campbell County Master Gardeners and the University of Wyoming Extension Office. The walk takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, concluding with a reception and raffle from 3-5 p.m. at Lasting Legacy Park.

