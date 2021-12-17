FILE - Handwritten messages are left at the memorial site at the memorial site on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, outside Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., after a 15-year-old allegedly killed these four classmates, and injured seven others in a shooting inside the northern Oakland County school one week earlier. School officials around the country are planning to step up security Friday in response to social media posts warning of violence. The anonymous threats on TikTok had many educators on edge because they are circulating in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Local officials with the school district and law enforcement are aware of the social media threats made toward schools across the country, but as far as Gillette is concerned, these threats have been deemed as "not credible."
School districts in other states have announced plans to increase security in schools Friday in response to a rash of TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats around the country.
