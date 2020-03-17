Visionary Broadband has pledged to maintain broadband service for the next 60 days to small businesses and residential customers that can’t make their monthly payments due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Visionary joined internet service providers around the country in the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, which was created by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai to help those affected by disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
For the following 60 days, companies have pledged to:
- Not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;
- Waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and
- Open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.
Visionary does not assess late fees, and it does not have public hotspots, so for the Gillette-based ISP, the pledge is mainly focused on not disconnecting customers because of non-payment.
Visionary CEO Brian Worthen said internet service needs will increase as people are more isolated.
“Connection is important to those in our region, and no more so than during the recent pandemic,” he said in a press release. “As distancing becomes more necessary, Visionary will continue to bridge the gap for both business and residential customers in order to maintain as much normalcy for displaced workers, students and others through reliable broadband services.”
