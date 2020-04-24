Screenings for new kindergarteners in the Campbell County School District beginning in the fall have been rescheduled.
Students registered for the 2020-21 school term had been set to have their screenings May 16, but those have been pushed back to June 15-19, the school district has announced.
Elementary schools will contact parents with dates and times of their screenings.
If the situation with the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t allow for screenings to be held in June, they’ll be rescheduled for the week of July 13-17.
For more information, parents are asked to contact their child’s school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.