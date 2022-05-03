Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Lynda Bush to be a Circuit Court Judge for the 6th Judicial District serving Crook and Weston counties. Bush’s appointment fills the vacancy left by Judge Matthew Castano, who was appointed to be a District Court Judge for the Sixth Judicial District.
Bush has served as Crook County deputy and prosecuting attorney since 2017. She previously served as a Weston County deputy and prosecuting attorney and as a state’s attorney in Edmunds County, South Dakota.
