“The Annual Migration of Clouds,” by Premee Mohamed is the topic of this month’s book club discussion that takes place at 6 p.m. March 21 at the Campbell County Public Library.
The book focuses on a woman infected with a parasite who must choose to pursue opportunities away from home or stay and rebuild her community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.