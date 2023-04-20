A group of residents is trying to bring back the Donkey Creek Festival in 2024.
In October 2022, it was announced that the event would be suspended indefinitely due to a lack of funding and volunteers.
Tuesday night, two members of a newly formed Donkey Creek Festival board appeared before the Gillette City Council with a request for Optional 1% Sales Tax dollars.
The board includes Bob Hewitt-Gaffney, co-owner of Big Lost Meadery, Robert Henning from the Rockpile Museum and Derek Smith from Devon Energy.
Terry Sjolin and Hewitt-Gaffney presented to the City Council Tuesday night. Sjolin said the goal is to bring back the music festival on a smaller scale starting out. The plan is to hold it at Big Lost Meadery in the summer of 2024.
“Our goal is to change it up and do it in a less expensive venue,” she said.
There also will be more of a local focus when it comes to the music, Sjolin said.
“We want to focus on bringing in Wyoming bands,” she said, adding that the plan is to keep the event free for the public.
The board is asking both the city and the county for $5,000 each in Optional 1% Sales Tax. It also is working on a financial model that will use more grants and private donations, so that it’s not as reliant on government funding. Possible grant opportunities are available through the Wyoming Arts Council and Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund.
Hewitt-Gaffney said he reached out to the previous board members when he saw the festival was not going to continue.
“I just thought, it’s gone on for so long, and I’ve got a place for it,” he said. “What can I do to help keep this going?”
If the festival is successful, it may be relocated to a larger area or expand to multiple venues downtown.
The free annual event included about a dozen regional and local musicians, the unveiling of the yearly Avenues of Art sculptures, vendors, a beer garden and games and activities for children like Fun on the Go.
In 2022, the festival board had shrunk from nine members down to four, and those four people used money that had been set aside for the 2020 festival, which was canceled due to the pandemic, and a $10,000 donation from Gillette College, to put on the event.
If the board does not receive its 1% request, it will continue with its plans for the 2024 festival, but depending on the outcome of other grant applications, it may not be able to continue into 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.