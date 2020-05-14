Justin Englehaupt, 6, right, takes over the salesman role at The Rusty Bucket booth pitching potential customers Melody and Brandon Preston at a Saturday Farmers Market held in March. Thanks to COVID-19 closing Gillette College for the rest of the school year, the market has had to find a new home.
The Gillette Saturday Farmers Market has moved to the Berkshire Hathaway Preferred Real Estate Group parking lot for the remainder of the season and has added more dates to its slate of spring markets.
Markets will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 16, May 23 and June 6, 20 and 27 at 819 Country Club Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.