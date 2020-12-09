A Campbell County man who died last month of COVID-19 was one of the 19 new COVID-19 deaths added to state’s total on Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 19 newly added COVID-19 deaths brings Wyoming’s total to 299 since the pandemic began.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high. At Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, a 10-bed alternative care unit was opened to create more space to treat the influx of hospital patients in the county.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 16
- Number of probables: 288
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 188
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,066
- Number of active cases: 435
- Recoveries: 2,858
- Recoveries in past seven days: 552
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 19
- Hospitalizations: 26 (as of Dec. 8)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 334
- Number of probables: 76
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 2,893
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 32,889
- Number of active cases: 4,974
- New deaths: 19
- Overall deaths: 299
- Hospitalizations: 203 (as of Dec. 8)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 5,304 (847)
Natrona: 4,596 (1,134)
Fremont: 3,196 (437)
Campbell: 3,066 (288)
Albany: 3,014 (254)
Sheridan: 1,888 (349)
Weston: 354 (73)
Crook: 317 (24)
Johnson: 268 (121)
