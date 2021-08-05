Visitation for former U.S. Sen. Michael B. Enzi will take place at Gillette College’s Pronghorn Center from 9-11 a.m.
At 11 a.m., the Pronghorn Center will be sealed and all visitors will be asked to leave, said Jerrica Mills, the office manager of Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Entry for the funeral will not be allowed until the doors reopen at noon.
The funeral service will start at 1 p.m. and will be open to the public. Those gathering to pay their final respects will include a sizable delegation from Washington, D.C., including Wyoming’s Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney, as well as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, and others.
Though President Joe Biden was said to have been considering making the trip, Politico reported Thursday morning that White House officials had confirmed the president would not be coming to Gillette.
Enzi’s family will attend a private graveside service after the funeral. There will be an ice cream social, one of Enzi’s trademark events when he was campaigning, at the Pronghorn Center following the service for the public.
The funeral procession to the cemetery will begin along Enzi Drive and proceed to Second Street and then up Gillette Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.