A man accused of threatening a group of adults and children with a loaded shotgun because they continued to light off fireworks a few days before last Fourth of July pleaded guilty and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Randy Allen Stephens, 41, pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to felony theft and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. The theft charge was amended down from an original charge of aggravated assault and battery in a plea agreement reached with prosecutors, according to court documents.

