Beginning Wednesday, face coverings will be required in certain indoor public settings in all Wyoming counties, Gov. Mark Gordon said in a press release Monday afternoon.
Additionally, bars and restaurants will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for “onsite consumption,” groups in bars, restaurants, theaters and event halls will be limited to six people.
Group exercise classes will be limited to 10 people as well as other gatherings without required physical distancing.
The new health orders will go into effect Wednesday and last through Jan. 8.
“I want to thank the majority of Wyoming counties who have taken the lead, and the people who are working hard to protect their friends, neighbors and colleagues by wearing face coverings,” Gordon said in the press release. “They will make a big difference but it will take time.
“We stand behind the local actions that are in place. These new orders are meant to support local leadership and we should all know that in Wyoming these mandates are not about citations, but about caring for others.”
The new health orders will cause little to change in Wyoming counties that already have mask mandates in place, the press release said.
Counties are able to opt-out of the new public health orders if “local conditions move to safer levels in accordance with white house metrics,” the press release said.
By those metrics, Campbell County is in the “Dark Red Zone,” which is the highest transmission level because it averaged 1,441 cases per 100,000 and has a 26% 14-day positivity rate, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The orders include:
- Statewide face covering order for indoor spaces. (Change to Public Health Order No. 1)
- Bars and restaurants to close for onsite consumption from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. but may still offer takeout. (Change to Public Health Order No. 1)
- Tables and booths at restaurants and bars limited to groups of six unless from the same household. (Change to Public Health Order No. 1)
- Group exercise classes limited to 10 people. (Change to Public Health Order No. 1)
- Gatherings without required physical distancing are limited to 10 people. (Change to Public Health Order No. 1)
- Indoor gatherings may allow more than 10 people but are to be capped at 25% of the venue’s capacity, up to 100 people. This does not include bars and restaurants. (Change to Public Health Order No. 2)
- Outdoor gatherings may allow more than 10 people but are to be capped at 50% of the venue’s capacity, up to 250 people. (Change to Public Health Order No. 2)
“We are always trying to balance the impacts of our actions and it has become clear at this point that the previous steps have not been sufficient," State Health Officer Alexia Harrist said to the media Monday afternoon.
Although confirmed cases continue to add up throughout the state, active cases have decreased recently. Also, while statewide hospitalizations remain high, they have also trended downward this past week.
On Nov. 30, there were 247 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming, the most at any point during the pandemic. On Monday, that number had dropped to 202 statewide COVID-19 patients according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Harrist said that despite the decreased numbers, many hospitals in the state are still near maximum capacity and are having their resources continually stressed thin.
The temporary help that some hospitals in the state have received, in the form of traveling medical personnel paid for by CARES Act money or other means, such as the Disaster Medical Assistance Teams deployed to Campbell County, is not guaranteed to extend past December.
“We really need to see sustained declines in transmission to make sure that we are not going to get to a point where we overwhelm our hospitals and to make sure we can keep our schools and businesses operational and the residents of our long-term care facilities safe," she said.
With encouraging signs of a COVID-19 vaccine on the way, Harrist said that there is now an end insight, whereas that was not the case throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that certainly there are a lot of views of masks out there but we base our decisions on what the data and what the science tells us and the science tells us the more people that are wearing masks, the more effective we’ll be in limiting transmission,” Harrist said.
Thank You Gov. Gordon!! Campbell County is in trouble and we need all the help we can get. Protect our most vulnerable!!
Good luck, not going to wear one, ever. #MyBodyMyChoice
