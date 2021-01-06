Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases have held steady in early January, similar to the rate that the county tapered off to toward the end of December.
Another 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 400 probables were confirmed in Campbell County Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,895 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Since Christmas, there have been 212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Campbell County, an average of just over 15 confirmed cases per day. In the two weeks leading up to Dec. 23, there county averaged about 44 confirmed cases each day.
Although there has been a marked decrease in cases from the peak Campbell County experienced in November, in late December, Dr. Nicholas Stamato described the decrease as a new plateau rather than a perpetual decline.
The county recorded 19 COVID-19 deaths in December alone, making up the lion’s share of the 36 virus-related deaths to have occurred in the county so far.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 17
- Number of probables: 400
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 101
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,895
- Number of active cases: 114
- Recoveries: 4,127
- Recoveries in past seven days: 134
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 36
- Hospitalizations today: 112
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 261
- Number of probables: 6,675
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,417
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 39,215
- Number of active cases: 1,784
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 464
- Hospitalizations today: 112
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,200 (1,102)
Natrona: 5,095 (1,564)
Campbell: 3,895 (323)
Fremont: 3,461 (567)
Albany: 3,220 (323)
Sweetwater: 2,959 (124)
Sheridan: 2,131 (490)
Weston: 394 (85)
Crook: 361 (30)
Johnson: 328 (205)
