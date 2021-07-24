Billy Hollimon of Las Vegas, Nevada hangs a tarp to block the wind as he prepares an area between RVs for an outdoor party Thursday evening at Cam-plex during the National African American RVer’s Association.
The fields surrounding Cam-plex are again bustling with activity from RV’ers from around the country as a new group — the National African American RV’ers Association — recently rolled into town for its national rally.
Bringing more than 200 RVs, the association and its attendees are enjoying their first venture to Gillette.
